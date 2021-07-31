Advisor Partners LLC Trims Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 958 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,473.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,375.27. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $900.22 and a twelve month high of $1,519.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 238.39% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

