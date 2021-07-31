VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives $30.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 608,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,462. VIZIO has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.04.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $505.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.20 million. Research analysts predict that VIZIO will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at $30,314,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at $24,140,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at $16,741,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at $16,565,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at $15,843,000. 6.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

