Short Interest in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Drops By 48.2%

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the June 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWJV traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $27.56. 11,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,214. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $29.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $595,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 20,243 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,565,000.

