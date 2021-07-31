Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives $20.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.83.
DTEGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.83 target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Deutsche Telekom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.
OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.81. 98,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $21.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
