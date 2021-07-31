Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives $20.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.83.

DTEGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.83 target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Deutsche Telekom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.81. 98,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $21.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

