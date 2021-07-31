Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

IKTSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC raised shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

OTCMKTS:IKTSY traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,481. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.4463 per share. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is 86.30%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

