Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Issues Earnings Results

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. Inovalon updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.730-$0.750 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.200 EPS.

Shares of INOV stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $37.88. The stock had a trading volume of 424,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.59. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.93.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INOV shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Inovalon from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

