-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DoorDash.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.33.

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $747,448.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,272,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,173,954 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in DoorDash by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in DoorDash by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash stock traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.29. 1,624,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,713. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.67. The company has a market cap of $56.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.58. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoorDash (DASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.