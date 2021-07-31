Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives $62.50 Average PT from Analysts

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Shares of ALTR stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $69.76. 136,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,144. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,395.20 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $72.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.28.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 35,465 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,411,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,160 shares of company stock worth $34,250,587. 25.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.