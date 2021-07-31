CNX Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 918 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,250% compared to the typical volume of 68 put options.

Shares of CNX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.10. 4,201,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Equities analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 69.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CNX Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

