Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,764 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,428% compared to the typical volume of 50 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.88. 424,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,648. Inovalon has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in Inovalon by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 621,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,185,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter worth $2,765,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 243.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,638,000 after buying an additional 1,666,534 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter worth $1,076,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 10.9% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INOV shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.