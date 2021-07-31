Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.143 per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,630. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.32 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.57.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

