Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 31.27%.

NASDAQ:IBCP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.03. 141,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,201. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $458.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $208,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

