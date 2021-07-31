Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $6.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.86. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $7.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

