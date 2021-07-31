CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.950-$4.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $71.27 on Friday. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.86. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,781.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised CyrusOne from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.86.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

