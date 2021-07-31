Metro (TSE:MRU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$63.93. Metro shares last traded at C$63.82, with a volume of 327,624 shares.

MRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Metro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$65.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.91 billion and a PE ratio of 19.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

