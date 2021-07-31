LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. LivaNova updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.600-$1.900 EPS.

LivaNova stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $90.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.90.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

In related news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

