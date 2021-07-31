Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. Garmin updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.500-$5.500 EPS.

Garmin stock opened at $157.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.98. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $158.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.14%.

In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 240,135 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,188 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

