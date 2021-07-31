Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Receives $47.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FWONA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 23,759 shares in the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 1.26. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.