Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.90 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.11 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYH. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.02 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.84.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.93. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.