Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%.

COOP stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.24. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $38.23.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on COOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.