CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.53%. CONMED updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.150-$3.250 EPS.

NYSE CNMD opened at $137.94 on Friday. CONMED has a 1 year low of $69.60 and a 1 year high of $146.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 78.38, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $5,593,615.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,433.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $1,861,596.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,405,333.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,087 shares of company stock worth $11,247,998. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNMD shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

