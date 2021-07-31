FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from FNCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

FNCB Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 69.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ FNCB opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.31. FNCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.17 million for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 33.09%.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards.

