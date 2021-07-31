Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on August 31st

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

Astec Industries has increased its dividend by 10.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

ASTE stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.37. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.79 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.69.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASTE. TheStreet cut Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

