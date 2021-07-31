KB Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 163 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in MSCI by 10,300.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MSCI by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,561,000 after acquiring an additional 21,493 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $1,543,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $7,304,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $595.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $336.03 and a twelve month high of $601.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $522.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSCI from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.43.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

