KB Financial Partners LLC Invests $92,000 in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $5,687,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 14.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after buying an additional 40,378 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 41.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $26.98 on Friday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.72.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.67 million. Analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

