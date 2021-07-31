Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 30.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,784,871,000 after buying an additional 566,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,683,200,000 after buying an additional 93,794 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $2,336,640,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,560,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,081,402,000 after buying an additional 53,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,487,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,047,856,000 after purchasing an additional 41,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.95.

TMO stock opened at $540.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.07 and a 1-year high of $543.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.34. The company has a market capitalization of $212.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.