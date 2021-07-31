Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $282,000 Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in AON were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $942,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AON by 662.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,415,000 after purchasing an additional 956,877 shares in the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,780,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AON by 60.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,593,000 after purchasing an additional 550,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,976,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock opened at $260.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $265.20. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.04.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.44. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.31.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.