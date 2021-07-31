Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.920-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, cut their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.38.

HOLX traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,676,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,177. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

