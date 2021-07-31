Packaging Co. of America Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,098 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,141% compared to the average daily volume of 169 put options.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1,030.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

PKG traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.50. The company had a trading volume of 816,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,879. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.34. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

