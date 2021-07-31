Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives $38.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASPN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.81 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:ASPN traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $37.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,057. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.31.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 39.71% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

