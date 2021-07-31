Short Interest in TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Drops By 36.8%

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the June 30th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GLG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 352,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,398,158. TD has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TD by 568.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 153,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 130,247 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in TD in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in TD by 33.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 68,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 17,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in TD in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TD Holdings, Inc engages in the leasing business of used luxurious cars, commodity trading business and providing supply management services. It operates through the following segments: Used Car Leasing Business and Commodity Trading and Supply Chain Management Services. The company was founded on December 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

