Short Interest in TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Drops By 36.8%

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2021

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the June 30th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GLG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 352,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,398,158. TD has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TD by 568.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 153,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 130,247 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in TD in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in TD by 33.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 68,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 17,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in TD in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About TD

TD Holdings, Inc engages in the leasing business of used luxurious cars, commodity trading business and providing supply management services. It operates through the following segments: Used Car Leasing Business and Commodity Trading and Supply Chain Management Services. The company was founded on December 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

