Short Interest in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Increases By 69.9%

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 69.9% from the June 30th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FWP traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.65. 462,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,126. Forward Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,796 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.75% of Forward Pharma A/S worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

