SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Holdings Lifted by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BIL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.46. 410,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,759. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.46 and a fifty-two week high of $91.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.47.

