First National Bank of South Miami Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,748 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in American Express were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

American Express stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.53. 3,442,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,074,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.60. The firm has a market cap of $135.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.