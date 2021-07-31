First National Bank of South Miami Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.5% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after buying an additional 736,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,903,000 after acquiring an additional 331,431 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,119,000 after acquiring an additional 222,088 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,802,000 after acquiring an additional 29,346 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $106.29. 4,326,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,503,091. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.54. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

