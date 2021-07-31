Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CGNT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 target price for the company.

Shares of Cognyte Software stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $25.97. The company had a trading volume of 258,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,188. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

