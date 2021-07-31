Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives $175.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.83.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPE. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $2.86 on Wednesday, reaching $160.87. 1,426,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,671,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Expedia Group by 48.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,137 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Expedia Group by 19.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 372,135 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $60,922,000 after acquiring an additional 61,281 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 17,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,299 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

