Corsicana & Co. Takes Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Clorox by 461.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

CLX stock opened at $180.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.81. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $170.50 and a one year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.04%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Clorox from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.