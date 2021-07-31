Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 403 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Masco were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Masco by 85.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Masco by 30.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,170 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Masco stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.03.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

