Corsicana & Co. Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 71.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EWH opened at $26.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

