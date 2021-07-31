Pendal Group Limited Has $578,000 Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Pendal Group Limited trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,222 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 551.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 149,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,480,000 after purchasing an additional 126,544 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 25,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 22,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $147.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.45 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.35.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.55.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $133,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,205.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,000 shares of company stock worth $19,856,350 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

