9,171 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Purchased by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE EMR opened at $100.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $101.03. The company has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.77.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.