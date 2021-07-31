CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.0% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,597,000 after purchasing an additional 257,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $253.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.31. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $272.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,166 shares of company stock worth $42,572,499. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.88.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

