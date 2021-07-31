Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.36. Yanzhou Coal Mining shares last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 9,787 shares.

YZCAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12.

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.9337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.12%. Yanzhou Coal Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.25%.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

