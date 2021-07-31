Costain Group (LON:COST) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 56.40 ($0.74). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.72), with a volume of 138,075 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £153.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 57.50.

Costain Group Company Profile (LON:COST)

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets.

