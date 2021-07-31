Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$14.43. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$14.38, with a volume of 6,163 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 26.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$93.29 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 98.72%.

In other Evertz Technologies news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 5,100 shares of Evertz Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$71,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,105,200. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $93,821.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.