Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.70. Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 6,232 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $39.27 million, a P/E ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.74.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 781.32%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.45% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.

