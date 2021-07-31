Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.42. Enerflex shares last traded at C$7.34, with a volume of 128,007 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on EFX. Raymond James cut Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.71.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58. The firm has a market cap of C$649.28 million and a PE ratio of 12.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.06.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$221.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Enerflex Company Profile (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

