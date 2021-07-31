NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 1.27%.

NETSTREIT stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.95. The stock had a trading volume of 575,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,277. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -2,595.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTST shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

