NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 1.27%.
NETSTREIT stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.95. The stock had a trading volume of 575,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,277. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -2,595.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.94%.
NETSTREIT Company Profile
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
Read More: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.