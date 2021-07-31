$28.53 Million in Sales Expected for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will post $28.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.95 million and the lowest is $28.10 million. American Software posted sales of $27.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full year sales of $119.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.80 million to $121.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $131.05 million, with estimates ranging from $127.20 million to $134.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 million.

AMSWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $27,915.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,274 shares in the company, valued at $538,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 29,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $741,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,571 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in American Software by 415.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 938,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,419,000 after purchasing an additional 755,973 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in American Software by 41.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,374,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,149,000 after acquiring an additional 695,475 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Software by 7.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,144,000 after acquiring an additional 196,264 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Software by 341.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 181,163 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Software by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,938,000 after acquiring an additional 115,089 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMSWA remained flat at $$22.00 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,130. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93. American Software has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $719.62 million, a PE ratio of 84.61 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

